True crime podcast 2022: 10 of the most highly rated podcasts on Apple and Spotify 2022
Here are 10 of the best podcasts if you’re a fan of true crime – with each podcast series available via Apple and Spotify.
Love it or loathe, the true crime genre continues to boom across various different media platforms.
The launch of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix last month has intensified it even more, with listeners and viewers curiosity getting the better of them as they seek to find out about the stomach churning details of the world’s most worst criminals.
Netflix Best True Crime 2022: 10 of most highly rated shows on Netflix via Rotten Tomatoes reviews - including Dahmer
Of course, podcasts have been one of the main beneficiaries of the true crime craze, with a number of excellent, in depth series launching over the past half a decade.
Cold cases, serial killers, cults and more can be found amongst a wide range of true crime podcasts, though choosing which one to listen to next can be a daunting task.
Thank fully, that’s where we come in by saving you the trouble of finding that podcast true crime podcast series that will suit your listening needs perfectly.
While it is in no particular order, these 10 podcasts are consistently high ranking across Apple Podcasts and Spotify.