TRNSMT 2019: Police arrest 44 people across three days of festival

Police arrested 44 people over the weekend at TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

About 50,000 people attended each day of the event at Glasgow Green.

Police Scotland said they made 13 arrests on Friday, eight on Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

There were also a number of drug recoveries made during the festival.

These included 17 on Friday, 23 on Saturday and 14 on Sunday.

George Ezra brought the third TRNSMT festival to a close, telling the crowd he will "forever think of Glasgow when he thinks of sunshine".