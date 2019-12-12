Trio in stolen car arrested after Condorrat break-ins

A spike in break-ins across Cumbernauld has seen police patrols upped across town

The increase in crime- which has also involved the theft of cars- will be the subject of a full report in next week’s edition

However Inspector Neil MacLeod has shed more light on the meantime on three arrests - in one particular neighbourhood, earlier this week.

He said: “I can now confirm that three males were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, December 10 having been seen by a householder trying doors of houses and vehicles in Condorrat.

“They were observed on Firethorn Drive and Honeysuckle Drive around 3.30am.

“ After a foot chase, police arrested three males aged 21, 24 and 36 who are not local and were found to be using a vehicle stolen from the Glasgow area.

The inspector confirmed that a number of items had been stolen from the address in Firethorn Drive which is situated in the plush Linenfields development.

It was stated too that “additional addresses’’ had also been subject to attempted break-ins during the same spree.

The three men are now facing 13 charges in total relating to crimes of dishonesty.