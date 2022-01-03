Officers are appealing for information following a fatal road crash on the M8 between junctions three and two, Livingston, on Thursday, 23 December, 2021.

Following the news of her death, friends and family paid their respects on social media, describing her as “the most amazing and caring friend” and “one of a kind”.

The woman was driving a white Vauxhall Adam when it came off the carriageway between junctions three and two, near Livingston, on December 23 at about 8.50pm.

The incident happened about 300 metres from the bridge over the Union Canal.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died the next day.

Another woman, 21, was in the front passenger seat and was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The motorway was closed eastbound for seven hours to allow investigations into the crash to take place.

Following the heartbreaking news, many friends took to social media to pay tribute to the deceased, with one writing: “This is so heartbreaking, [she] was so amazing”.

Another friend wrote: “Sadly on Thursday night I lost one of my bestest and longest friends due to an awful car accident.

“I can’t get my head around it and I don’t think I ever will.

“I keep thinking someone will tell me it’s all just a lie and I’ll be able to see her again.

“I’m writing this on behalf of her family to let all her friends know of this really unbearable sad news.”

Another said: “The best memories and the best laughs I ever had with you. The most amazing and caring friend anyone would have ever wanted. Sleep tight...”.

Police have asked for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to get in touch, particularly motorists with dash cam footage that could help them with their investigation.

Road Policing Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“If you can help then please contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3156 of Thursday, 23 December, 2021.”

The family of the deceased have asked for privacy.

