Firefighters and police officers discovered Jill Barclay’s still burning body opposite the roundabout at Dyce’s Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, around 3.30am on Saturday

The 47-year-old, who had a six-year-old son and daughter, eight, was last seen leaving Spider’s Web pub on Station Road in the early hours of Saturday morning to make the one mile walk home..

A 22-year-old man was arrested elsewhere in Scotland, not believed to be in Aberdeen, and has been charged with her murder. He is due in court today.

Jill Barclay was found on fire on a roundabout shortly after setting out to walk home

Detectives swooped after scouring CCTV footage from a nearby BP garag, the Marriot Hotel opposite, and from the pub, which the former Hazlehead Academy pupil visited before her death.

Ms Barclay worked as a proposals engineer for oil and gas giant Petrofac

The energy firm’s chief operating officer Nick Shorten said it was a “heartbreaking” time for everyone who knew her.

He added: “Jill was a much loved and respected member of Petrofac’s team here in Aberdeen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her children, partner, and wider family at this truly heart-breaking time. We will do everything we can to support them.”

A crowdfunding GoFundMe page has been set up for donations to help the Barclay family with funeral costs.

It was set up by Claire Carstairs and Gillian Gove, who were both friends of Jill.

They stated “Jill was a much-loved partner, daughter, a parent-of-two, the best friend, a kickboxing ninja, a raver – a human with a heart of gold and true to the core.

“In light of Jill, she loved to party, when we have hit our milestone target we will have a – “Rave it like your Jill” event here in Stoneywood.

“In this dark time let’s come together as one as a community and raise as much funds as we possibly can for her beautiful family.”

The fundraiser page has received ore than £2,500 from almost 150 donations – surpassing the £1,500 target.