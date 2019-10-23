Tributes paid to teenage 'best friends' stabbed to death by masked attackers at house party

Tributes have been paid to two teenage boys who were stabbed to death by masked attackers at a house party.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were fatally injured at the private event in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on Saturday.

Flowers laid near the scene of the stabbings in Milton Keynes

One of the boys died at the scene in his friend's arms, a witness told the Daily Telegraph, while the other died in hospital.

On Wednesday Thames Valley Police officially identified the pair, and revealed that Dom died from a stab wound to the back, while Ben was knifed in the chest.

Dom's family released a tribute through the police that said: "Our lovable, cheeky son, Dom, was the light of the family's life and the other half to Holly, his twin sister, who is only half the person she will ever be now that Dom has gone.

Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbings in Milton Keynes

"Dom had big hopes and dreams for his future, which he will now never get to fulfil.

"There are no words to describe as a family how we will get over this. Dom was loved and cherished by his family and friends and will continue to be missed daily."

In their tribute, Ben's family said he was gentle and caring.

"Our son Ben was a gentle giant with the most caring and loving nature you could have ever asked for.

"Ben will always be loved by all his family and friends, forever.

"Ben was a younger brother to Jake, who is absolutely devastated to have had him taken from him.

"We all as a family are blessed to have had our loving, funny, ambitious Benny Boy in our lives for the 17 years, and we are so devastated that he has gone."

Police have said that the killers gatecrashed the party, armed with knives and wearing face coverings in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who also suffered knife wounds were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, head of crime for the force, said the boys' families are "uppermost in our thoughts".

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and officers have until Thursday evening to charge or release him.

Mr Hunter said: "We are still seeking others in connection with this dreadful incident, and would again appeal to anybody who has any information that can assist our investigation to make contact with police.

"I fully appreciate the concern that this incident has caused in the local community, and would reassure anybody who has information that this will be treated sensitively and we will not tolerate any form of witness intimidation.

"We have officers and staff who can offer you the necessary support.

"If there is anybody that has information, but has not yet contacted us, I ask you to look into your conscience and come forward.

"Two families are grieving the loss of a loved one, and we are resolute in our determination to bring all of the offenders to justice.

"I again would like to say, to those who are responsible: we know who we are looking for and we will find you, however long it takes.

"Do the right thing and hand yourselves in to your nearest police station.

"To anybody who is providing assistance, or being asked to, I remind you that this is a criminal offence and could lead to your prosecution."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference URN 1761 (19/10), or Crimestoppers to remain anonymous on 0800 555111