Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' man whose body was found at Edinburgh's Salisbury Crags

Brother of the deceased Bob Cochrane said he 'was proud' to call him his sibling.

Emotional tributes have been paid to a 37-year-old man whose body was discovered in the Capital following a widespread police search.

The late Bob Cochrane.

Bob Cochrane was last seen on Thursday, January 2, leaving Waverley train station carrying a rucksack.

His disappearance was described as “uncharacteristic” by family and friends, including those at The Salmon Inn, in Galashiels, where he had worked as a chef for 17 years.

Mr Cochrane's body was discovered on Friday at Salisbury Crags.

Taking to social media, his colleagues at The Salmon Inn posted: “It’s with a heavy heart that we sadly have to inform you all that Bob was found deceased.

“We as a family are heartbroken and would ask for some privacy at this time.”

Mr Cochrane’s Facebook page has since been turned into a place of remembrance, packed with memories and condolences from friends.

His brother, Charles Cochrane, said: “We love you Robert and you will be greatly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to meet you.

“I was proud to call you my brother and we will celebrate all the memories and laughs you left behind in true Bob style.”

‎Calum Smith‎ said: “You have been my best friend since we were around 19. We had lots and lots of amazing times together and you were more like a brother to me.

“I could turn to you for anything. I’m absolutely heartbroken that we could not fix this for you mate and hope you are in a better place now.

“You will always have a big place in my heart. Rest easy brother. Til we meet again.”

Natalie McMurdo wrote: “Rest easy Bob, one of the nicest guys I have met. Such a kind and gentle soul.

“We had some good times, memories I’ll treasure. I hope you’re in a better place .”

Linzi Mitchell added: “Bob, you will be truly missed by so many. Thank god we have all of these wonderful memories to remember you by.

“The Salmon will never be the same again.”

Lewis Robertson ‎posted: “Bob was one of the most genuine nicest people I’ve ever met. He taught me so much in the kitchen and outside.

“I’ll never forgot those times and what you have done for me. You’ll be sadly missed.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland were called to Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh shortly after 10.35am on Friday, January 10, after the body of a man was found in the area.

“The man was pronounced dead at the scene.” He added that Mr Cochrane’s family had been made aware of the discovery.