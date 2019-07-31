Tributes paid after tragic mum-of-two found dead in Shetland street

Have your say

Two people have been arrested after a mum-of-two was discovered dead in a Shetland street.



The body of 40-year-old Tracy Walker was found outside a property in Lerwick in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene in the Ladies Drive area of the town at around 2.05am after the alarm was raised.

It has been claimed locally that Ms Walker suffered a number of injuries, including a knife injury to the throat.

The island's main airport and harbour were monitored closely by police following the discovery of Ms Walker's body.

Police last night arrested a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in connection with Tracy's death.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald of the Police Scotland Major Investigation Team commented: “Our inquiries remain ongoing and are at a relatively early stage.

“However, I would take the opportunity to stress there is no apparent risk to the wider community.

“A significant police presence is likely to remain in the area during the coming days, with officers from the local policing team in Lerwick working with specialist colleagues from the major investigations team.

“We are grateful to the community for their understanding while this investigation continues.”

Tracy's brother Dell Smith paid tribute to the mum-of-two, saying: "She was the best human being you could meet."

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Ms Walker's father, Derek Smith, 73, said: "This is such a massive shock. It's hard to accept she's gone. Tracy was a very independent girl."

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell also expressed his shock at Ms Walker's death, commenting: “It is not something you would expect in Lerwick, or Shetland.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who are affected by this death. It is clearly something that does not happen often in the islands.

“My understanding is the police are following a line of inquiry and members of the public should be reassured by this.”

