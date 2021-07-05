A serious assault happened within a property on Torrance Avenue on Sunday, July 4 (Photo: Google Maps).
Officers had received a report of a serious assault within a property on Torrance Avenue at around 10.45am on Sunday, July 4.
A woman, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 60-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday, 5 July.
