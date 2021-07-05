Torrance Avenue Airdrie incident: Man, 60, charged following death of 54-year-old woman in Airdrie

Police Scotland confirmed that a 60-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 54-year-old woman in Airdrie.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 5th July 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 12:13 pm
A serious assault happened within a property on Torrance Avenue on Sunday, July 4 (Photo: Google Maps).
Officers had received a report of a serious assault within a property on Torrance Avenue at around 10.45am on Sunday, July 4.

A woman, aged 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 60-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday, 5 July.

