Top Edinburgh cop denies 'park-and-ride sex' with former Hearts footballer's wife

A senior policeman and his footballer’s wife girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to an allegation that they had sex in a car on two occasions at an Edinburgh park and ride facility.

Gareth Blair,49, and Claire Makel,41, were allegedly “undressed and engaged in sexual activity” at the public travel facility in Hermiston.

Mr Blair and Mrs Makel, who is married to ex Hearts and Livingston player Lee Makel, are accused of public indecency on two occasions on April 16 and May 21 last year.

Both accused were not present for a hearing which was scheduled to take place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday before Sheriff Adrian Cottam.

Their lawyers wrote to the court to notify officials that their clients were entering formal pleas of not guilty.

Mr Blair’s address was given in legal documents as 1 Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh - just a few doors along from Police Scotland’s HQ in the city. Mrs Makel’s address was given as a house in Lauder in the Scottish Borders.

Legal officials fixed a procedural hearing in the case to take place on April 3rd. Their trial is scheduled to take place on April 27th.