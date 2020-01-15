Top Edinburgh cop accused of park-and-ride sex with former Hearts footballer's wife misses court date

A top Scots police officer and his alleged WAG mistress have failed to turn up to court after the pair were accused of engaging in sexual activity in a parked car.

Chief Superintendent Gareth Blair, 49, and Claire Makel, 41, were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today to answer allegations of public indecency within a vehicle.

But when the case called Sheriff Roderick Flinn was told both accused were not in attendance and the case against them was to be continued without plea to next month.

Blair and Makel, from Lauder, are alleged to have been caught naked and engaging in sexual activity within a vehicle at a park and ride facility on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The pair are also said to have been carrying out the activity in daylight hours and within “view of the public” during the two alleged incidents between April 16 and May 21 last year.

Blair and Makel, who is married to former Hearts star Lee Makel, are now due to appear at the city court to face the sex allegations on February 12.

Blair, whose address is given as Police Scotland’s Fettes HQ, and Makel are alleged to have committed an act of public indecency on two occasions at Hermiston park and ride, Edinburgh, between April 16 and May 21 last year.

Suspended from position

Court papers also state the pair were both undressed and engaged in sexual activity within a vehicle in daylight hours and within view of the public.

Twice-married Blair was previously head of Scotland’s elite crime squad at Gartcosh Crime Campus in Lanarkshire. He has also served on secondment in Northern Ireland.

He was made the capital’s Divisional Commander in June 2018 but was suspended from the position and replaced by Sean Scott in May last year following his arrest.

A biography on the Police Scotland website describes the father-of-one as a fitness fan who loves golf and holidays.