Top Edinburgh cop accused of park-and-ride sex with former Hearts footballer's wife faces court next month

A prosecution against a senior policeman accused of having sex with a footballer’s wife in a car at a park and ride is set to call in court next month.

Prosecutors claim Gareth Blair,49, and Claire Makel,41, were allegedly “undressed and engaged in sexual activity” at the public travel facility in Hermiston, Edinburgh,.

Blair and Mrs Makel, who is married to ex Hearts and Livingston player Lee - are accused of public indecency on April 16 and May 21 last year.

Both accused were not present for a hearing which was scheduled to take place at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday before Sheriff Roderick Flynn.

They had been excused attendance for Wednesday’s hearing. Permission for non attendance had been granted at an earlier procedural hearing.

Both Mr Blair and Mrs Makel have yet to enter a plea in relation to the charges.