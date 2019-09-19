Tools worth three-figure sum stolen during break-in at Bo’ness home

Police are investigating a break-in at a Bo’ness home.

Two Dewalt drills worth £200 and drill accessories worth £150 were taken during the raid in Cadzow Crescent, which took place some time overnight between Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12.

A hopper window was forced open to gain entry.

Police can be contacted via 101.