Tommy Robinson begs Donald Trump for asylum after contempt of court conviction

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has issued a desperate plea for US President Donald Trump to grant him 'political asylum' after being found guilty of contempt of court for filming defendants in a trial.

The English Defence League (EDL) founder, was found in contempt after live-streaming footage of defendants accused of the sexual exploitation of girls at Leeds Crown Court last year.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appeared on a live broadcast on 'InfoWars', the conspiracy theory network run by controversial broadcaster Alex Jones, to make a direct appeal to President Trump for asylum, claiming he was under threat if he was sent to jail.

He said: "I feel I am two days away from being sentenced to death, in the UK, for journalism - today I call on Donald Trump, his administration, and the Republican Party to grant me and my family political asylum in the USA"

Infowars is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, ranging from a 'deep state' working against Donald Trump, to claims that Hilary Clinton is a 'demon'.

Yaxley-Lennon claimed that 'Jihadi gangs' were in control of prisons in the UK, something he has previously alleged without evidence.

Two High Court judges found that the 36-year-old had been in breach of broadcasting restrictions on the trial, finding him guilty of contempt, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

One of the judges, Dame Victoria Sharp, said of the decision that the video "gave rise to a substantial risk that the course of justice in that case would be seriously impeded" and that the 'aggressive confrontation' of the defendants was an interference with the course of justice.

She added: "In our judgment, the respondent's conduct in each of those respects amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice."

'Robinson' has previously been jailed for entering the US illegally by travelling on someone else's passport.

He is due to be sentenced on Thursday.