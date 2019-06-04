Thugs kicked cat and shot it four times

A Methilhill woman has issued a warning after her four-year-old cat was attacked and shot four times with a BB gun.

Sandie Bain’s cat, Bella, turned up at her Methilhill home in the early hours of Sunday, covered in blood.

After being taken to the vets, it was discovered Bella had been shot four times and appeared to have been kicked in the stomach, leaving her with a collapsed lung, bruises, scratches and no claws on her back paws.

Thankfully, Bella pulled through and a treatment plan is now being put together.

Following the attack, which Sandie believes took place in the Page Place area, she shared the story on her Facebook page.

She says two people living in Methilhill have since got in touch to say that their cats have also been attacked.

“Bella hadn’t returned home, which is quite unlike her,” explained Sandie.

“We were quite concerned. She turned up at the door covered in blood. I rushed her to the vet and that is when they saw the bullets. All I’ve done is cry. It was horrendous. I could see the wounds when she was shaved at the vets. They’ve shot her at point-blank range.

“It’s quite distressing. It’s unbelievable. She’s my baby. She’s such a tiny wee animal and really, really friendly.”

Sandie wishes to thank everyone for their support and those who have donated to a gofundme to cover vets bills.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday, June 2, police in Fife received a report that a cat had been seriously injured after being shot multiple times with a BB gun the previous evening. Anyone who may have information about this is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1380 of 2nd June, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”