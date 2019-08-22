Thugs batter Hearts fan in Motherwell

Have your say

Police are continuing to hunt for a cowardly group of 10 thugs who launched a random attack on a complete stranger in Motherwell.

Last week details emerged of the violent incident which took place after the Motherwell versus Hearts match on Friday, August 16 around 10pm.

The victim was a visitor to the town - Falkirk-based Hearts fan Darren Manson

Mr Manson who was at the game with his mother Nicky was cornered by rival fans in Windmillhill Street.

Mr Manson failed to escape the onslaught - and his horrified mother witnessed her son being battered by the gang.

Shockingly, another individual then approached him from behind - and subjected Mr Manson him another attack - that sent him flying to the ground.

The victim has had to undergo a four-hour operation to repair a broken jaw - and has spoken of his fears that he was about to be killed.

Mr Manson who also lost three teeth in the attack said“My mum was begging them to stop and trying to get them off me when an older guy came forward and punched me incredibly hard in the face,

“ I want to see them put to justice for what they put me through.

A police spokesman said: “Enquires are ongoing after a 22-year-old man was assaulted by a group of people in Windmillhill Street, Motherwell

“He sustained facial injuries and said that he would attend hospital outwith the area,

The Motherwell Times has been told too that officers are reviewing images on CCTV.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101.