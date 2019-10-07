Three-week-old baby injured in stabbing dies in hospital

A baby boy has died in hospital following a stabbing in which his mother was seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to an address in Wallsend, North Tyneside, at 2.15pm last Wednesday and found a 21-year-old woman and her three-week-old son with life-threatening injuries.

Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, will appear at Newcastle Crown Court later this month. Picture: Google

The woman is now said to be in a stable condition, but Northumbria Police confirmed on Monday that the baby had died.

Following the incident on Portland Close, Denis Erdinch Beytula, 27, was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Cole, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a devastating time for the baby's family. Specialist officers continue to offer them support and I know the community in Wallsend are by their side too.

Man to appear in court

"It is impossible to imagine what they are going through and I would ask the public to continue to respect the family's privacy at this time.

"A man has been charged in relation to the incident and we will continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as the case moves forward."

Beytula, of Portland Close, Wallsend, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Thursday, where he was remanded into custody.

He is now due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on October 31.