Three teenagers have been charged in connection with hoax threats allegedly made to premises in the UK and abroad.

The boys are from Dundee, Musselburgh and Glenrothes and are aged between 15 and 17.

Three Scottish teenagers charged over 'hoax threats' made in UK and abroad.

Calls are alleged to have been made to premises in the UK, US, Canada and the Netherlands in December 2018 and February 2019.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland has arrested and charged three males, aged 15 to 17, from Dundee, Musselburgh and Glenrothes in connection with hoax threats made to premises in the UK, USA, Canada and Netherlands in December 2018 and February 2019.

"The teenagers will be reported to the procurator fiscal."

READ MORE - Sister of groom launches legal action after 50 guests fall ill at four star hotel wedding



READ MORE - Fears for schoolboy, 14, missing for two days in Fife