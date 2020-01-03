Three pythons and cat found dead in Scottish woodland over three days

Two of the reptiles and the body of a cat were found three days after the first dead python was discovered.

Three pythons and a cat have been found dead in woodland in what animal welfare bosses have called a 'very unusual incident'.

The cat is black and white but hadn't been microchipped. Pic: SSPCA

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the first snake after it was discovered by a member of the public near Carstairs, South Lanarkshire on December 18.

The other two reptiles were found in the same area on December 21, alongside the body of a dead cat.

The snakes are all adults, around one metre in length, and of the royal python breed.

One of the pythons. Pic: SSPCA

It is not known how the animals died and the SSPCA is appealing to the public for information.

'Very unusual incident'

Dawn Robertson, a Scottish SPCA inspector, said: "Sadly, the snakes were already dead when they were discovered.

"The person who alerted us to the first body found it at around 10.30am in woodland between Carstairs village and the Clyde Valley Nursing Home.

"We were then alerted to a further two dead snakes at around 10.30am three days later in the same area.

"When I attended the second call, I also came across the body of a cat at the foot of a nearby tree a few metres from the snakes.

"The snakes are all adult royal python and about one metre in length.

"The black and white cat was unfortunately not microchipped.

"Although we can't be certain of the circumstances surrounding these deaths, it's certainly a very unusual incident and we're keen to establish how the bodies came to be in that stretch of woodland."