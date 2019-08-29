Three men arrested over attack on Guardian journalist Owen Jones

Three men have been arrested over an attack on left-wing journalist Owen Jones.

The 35-year-old Guardian columnist had been out celebrating his birthday with friends when he was set upon by a group of men in the early hours of 17 August.

In an earlier appeal, Scotland Yard said detectives were investigating whether the "completely senseless attack" outside the Lexington pub, in Islington, north London, was a hate crime.

The force said three men, aged 39, 34 and 29, were held on Thursday after handing themselves in at a police station.

They were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remain in custody.

Following the attack, Mr Jones tweeted: "Six of us left the pub at 3am and were saying our goodbyes 30m away, then a group of three or four men left the pub, made a beeline for me, kicked me in the back, threw me on the ground, slamming my head, and kicked me in the skull.

"My friends were punched trying to defend me."

In a previous appeal, the Metropolitan Police said none of those injured in the attack needed treatment in hospital or by paramedics.

Detective Sergeant Scott Barefoot, from Islington CID, said: "This was a completely senseless attack on a man simply enjoying a night out with friends.

"We are looking into the circumstances of this incident, including if it was a hate crime.

"Although there were no serious injuries, the effects of becoming a victim of such an attack can continue when any injuries have healed."

Guardian editor Katherine Viner and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were among those to condemn the attack.

Mr Corbyn said: "An attack on a journalist is an attack on free speech and our fundamental values."

Ms Viner said: "Violent assaults on journalists or activists have no place in a democratic society."