Three males aged 16, 18 and 37 years of age were arrested and charged in connection with a report of hare coursing earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the Pathhead area on Monday, October 14. The males were released on an undertaking to appear at court at a later date in relation to this incident.

Two of the males were also found to be wanted on warrant and held in custody to appear at Court on Tuesday, October 15.