Three businesses in Falkirk town centre have been broken into overnight.

Windows at Thomas Johnston Butchers in Cow Wynd have been smashed, while an opened safe belonging to the shop was left lying outside of its front door.

Thomas Johnston Butchers in Falkirk was broken into overnight, with thieves dumping an emptied safe outside the store. Pictures: Michael Gillen

It’s thought the break-in took place at around 3am this morning.

Nearby Cafe Trio, also in Cow Wynd, was reportedly targeted overnight, along with Caffe Nero in High Street.

Police have taped off each store as investigations continue.

More to follow.