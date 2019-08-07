Three arrested following police chase near historic Ayrshire abbey

Three people have been arrested after crashing a car near a historic 13th-century abbey in Ayrshire as they attempted to escape from police, it has been confirmed.

Officers were understood to be tracking the vehicle on Kirkoswald Road when it made off from police in a car behind, before being involved in a collision near the ruins of Crossraguel Abbey in Maybole.

The abbey was initially founded in 1244, however monastic activity ceased during the 16th century and it was left to ruin.

All three people inside the vehicle initially escaped, but were later apprehended nearby thanks to assistance from the force helicopter.

No one was understood to be injured in the incident.