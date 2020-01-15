Threats to Falkirk ex – ‘your car’s getting tanned’

An angry ex accused his former partner of having an affair and threatened to wreck her car and the vehicle of the person she was supposedly seeing.

Alexander Ogilvie (50) made the threats – which included the ominous line “your car’s getting tanned” and the sinister verbal warning “if you don’t get him out here right now I’m going to smash up his car” – via text message and phone call late at night.

Ogilvie texted threats to his ex

The message and the subsequent phone call threat caused the woman so much fear and alarm she was forced to call in the police to deal with the matter.

Ogilvie appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to sending threatening messages and making threats to damage property in Mungalhead Road, Bainsford on December 3 and December 4 last year respectively.

Procurator fiscal depute Liam McGuigan said: “The witness received a text message from the accused at 11.55pm which stated ‘I know where you are – your car’s about to get tanned’.

“She then received a phone call from the accused who stated ‘I know you’re having an affair – If you don’t send him out here right now I’m going to smash up his car’.”

Police were contacted and traced Ogilvie, who told them he was “just angry” at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Ogilvie, 45 Craigleith View, Tullibody, until Monday, February 10.