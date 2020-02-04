'This is a really big problem' - driver on M8 fined £100 for staying in outside lane without overtaking

The move was welcomed by many on social media.
A driver has been fined £100 and given three penalty points for staying in the outer lane of the M8 without overtaking any other vehicles, in a move welcomed by many road-users on social media.
The driver was stopped by Police on the motorway between Edinburgh and Glasgow on Monday.
Road Policing Scotland wrote on Twitter: "Sitting in lane 5 of 5 on the #M8 at #J15 whilst not overtaking any other traffic will certainly bring you to our attention.
"Not moving over will net a stop, 3 points and a £100 fine-as one driver found out today It’s inconsiderate to other road users Return to the leftmost lane!"
Several Twitter users reacted positively to the news.
One wrote: "This is a really big problem."
Another added: "There's lots of drivers like that. Most think a middle lane is just for cruising along."
"Fair enough, though in my experience the M8 is the UK motorway where overtaking on the inside is most common - and seemingly accepted," complained another user.