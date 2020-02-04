'This is a really big problem' - driver on M8 fined £100 for staying in outside lane without overtaking

The move was welcomed by many on social media.

A driver has been fined £100 and given three penalty points for staying in the outer lane of the M8 without overtaking any other vehicles, in a move welcomed by many road-users on social media.

The driver was stopped by Police on the motorway between Edinburgh and Glasgow on Monday.

Road Policing Scotland wrote on Twitter: "Sitting in lane 5 of 5 on the #M8 at #J15 whilst not overtaking any other traffic will certainly bring you to our attention.

"Not moving over will net a stop, 3 points and a £100 fine-as one driver found out today It’s inconsiderate to other road users Return to the leftmost lane!"

Several Twitter users reacted positively to the news.

The car was stopped by police.

One wrote: "This is a really big problem."

Another added: "There's lots of drivers like that. Most think a middle lane is just for cruising along."

"Fair enough, though in my experience the M8 is the UK motorway where overtaking on the inside is most common - and seemingly accepted," complained another user.