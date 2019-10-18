Third man arrested over death of father Gary More, gunned down outside his home

A third man has been arrested more than a year after a father died outside his North Lanarkshire home.

Gary More was found after an incident outside his home in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, on the night of September 6 2018.

A £10,000 reward was offered for information on the death of the 32-year-old who was fighting addiction issues at the time, according to his sister Lynsey.

Police confirmed on Friday a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the father's death.

He is expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton said: "This has been a long and complex investigation, however Police Scotland is determined to bring justice for Gary's family.

"This arrest has been achieved through the dedication of the officers and staff working on the enquiry, however the work is not yet done, and we will continue our efforts to ensure all those involved in Gary's death are brought before the courts to answer for their crimes."

Two other men appeared in court in February in connection with the inquiry.