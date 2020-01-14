Thieves ram-raid Livingston leisure centre with 4x4

INTRUDERS rammed down the doors of a family entertainment business using a 4x4 jeep style vehicle.

Police were called after the raiders deliberately drove into the rear doors of Innoflate, an indoor inflatable amusement park in Houston Industrial Estate, Livingston, at about 1.30am on Monday.

Two men had entered the property after causing serious damage and stole cash and items. They then drove off heading towards Morrison Way, Knightsridge.

The vehicle used was a dark coloured 4x4 jeep styled vehicle.

Detective Constable Sam Plastow said: “The vehicle used in this crime made off at speed and is likely to have sustained damage to its rear having reversed into the shutter doors. I am appealing to anyone who may any information or is aware of a damaged vehicle as described, to please get in touch. I would also ask garages to be vigilant in case the vehicle is brought in for repair.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Livingston Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0157 of 13 January, 2020. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.