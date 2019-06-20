Thieves raid Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena before crashing stolen van into lampost

Thieves raided Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena football stadium before stealing a van from outside and crashing it into a lampost.

Police said the culprits broke into one of the suites at the football stadium and made off with a three-figure sum of cash, at some point between 3am and 4:15am on Thursday June 20.

They then stole a white Vauxhall Movano van with registration number SY12 UGV from outside the premises and made off from the area.

But the vehicle was then involved in a collision with a lampost in Almondvale Road at about 4:30am and the occupants fled before police arrived.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the culprits and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander, from Livingston CID, said: "The football stadium is close to a residential area, with other businesses nearby and as such, someone may have witnessed suspicious activity or got a good look at the suspects, despite the early hour of the morning.

"If you believe you have any information that can assist this investigation then please contact police immediately.

"Our initial examination of the van suggests at least one of the occupants may have been hurt and so we'd also request that members of the public who saw anyone with injuries, that may have been as a result of the collision on Almondvale Road, to also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 425 of the 20th June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.