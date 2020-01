The website analysed 3.1 million home insurance claims over the last two years in order to identify the locations of the highest and lowest rate of claims for home contents theft within a five year period. These are the top 10 housebreaking hotspots, according to MoneySuperMarket.

1. B94 - Olton, Solihull Rate of housebreakings: 52.63 (per 1000)

2. IG5 - Clayhall Rate of burglaries: 51.64 (per 1000)

3. N21 - Winchmore Hill, Bush Hill, Grange Park Rate of housebreakings: 50.13 (per 1000)

4. M21, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Firswood Rate of housebreakings: 49.22 (per 1000)

