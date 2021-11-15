True crime pods are amongst the most popular podcast genres on the planet and available in their hundreds – so which one should you tune into tonight?
With such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via various podcast platforms, you’d be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with choice.
Cults, conspiracies, cold cases and all in between, the popularity of true crime has certainly risen in the last five years. For fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts often offer an insight unable to be found elsewhere.
However, finding a series that is destined to keep you listening to episodes you didn’t even know you wanted to listen to can be taxing.
So, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding that perfect pod by seeing which true crime podcasts are most highly rated on Apple podcasts.
This list is in no order and could change weekly according to Apple Podcasts.