These are the 14 areas in Scotland where crime increased the most this year While Scotland's bigger cities might have a reputation for crime, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen weren't among the areas with the highest spikes in crime between this year and last. In 2018, the overall level of recorded crime in Scotland saw an increase for the first time in 11 years. 1. Shetland Islands The Shetland Islands saw the largest jump in crime rates between 2017/18 and 2018/19, with an increase of 22 per cent. 2. Orkney Islands In second place were the Orkney Islands, which saw an increase of 18 per cent in overall crime rate over the same period. 3. Na h-Eileanan Siar Total recorded crime jumped by 15 per cent in Na h-Eileanan Siar, following a general trend of the Scottish Islands seeing the highest rise in crime. 4. West Dunbartonshire Over the period of a year, West Dunbartonshire saw a total rise of 13 per cent in the crime rate.