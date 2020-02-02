Terrorist incident in London sees multiple people stabbed and suspect shot by police

A terrorist-related incident in south London has led to multiple being stabbed and a man being shot by police.
Armed officers shot the man on the street in the Streatham area of the city, the Metropolitan Police have said.
A spokesperson for the police warned people to stay away from the area following an "incident", amid reports that a number of people had been stabbed
The force tweeted: "At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.
"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."
"Please avoid the area while the emergency services deal with the incident in Streatham."
