Teenagers seriously injured after ‘unprovoked attack’ in Balloch Country Park

Two teenagers have been left with serious injuries after an “unprovoked” attack in Balloch Country Park.

Police are appealing for information about the attack, which happened at around 5pm on Tuesday when the two teenagers, both men, aged 16 and 19, were approached by a group of between 10 and 15 youths.

The group, comprising of men and women aged between 15 and 20-years-old, then punched the 16-year-old in the face before he managed to escape towards the water.

His 19-year-old friend had attempted to assist him but was struck on the head with a brick.

Following the attack, the group ran off whilst the two injured teenagers made their way towards Balloch train station.

They then attended Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where they were treated for their injuries before being discharged.

Officers are investigating the incident and have asked that anyone with anyone with any information comes forward.

Detective Constable Geoff McKillop said: “This was a totally unprovoked attack which has left two young men with serious injuries which require further medical treatment and therefore it is vital that we trace those responsible for such reckless conduct.

“I know that there were members of the public that assisted in the first assault and I ask that if any of these people have not already spoken to police that they do so immediately.

“Anyone who has information or anyone who has captured any footage on their cameras should contact police at Clydebank.”

