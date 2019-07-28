Teenager charged with neglect after 5-year-old boy found wandering Edinburgh street in the pouring rain

A teenager has been charged with neglect after a five-year-old boy was found wandering alone in an Edinburgh street yesterday.

A local woman took the boy into her home and dialled Police Scotland to alert them to the youngster’s plight.

It is believed she came across the boy in the Craigmount area as he stood trying to shelter from a torrential downpour at around 11 am.

A number of other locals had also noticed the child and had contacted police to voice their concerns for his well-being.

Police Scotland control room staff alerted a nearby patrol which headed to the area and collected the boy from the woman who had taken him in.

The force later confirmed that they had traced the boy at the centre of the incident and taken him home.

A spokesman said: “The boy was traced safely by officers within ten minutes of the first call being made and taken home. Following inquiries an 18 year old woman was charged in connection with neglect and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”