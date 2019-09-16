Teenager charged over 'Nazi salute' video at Scottish synagogue

Have your say

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a video that appeared to show a Nazi salute performed near a synagogue.

Police Scotland confirmed a teenager will be reported after the clip, reportedly showing the act across from Giffnock and Newlands Synagogue in East Renfrewshire, surfaced online.

Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the video, the force said.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "A 16 year-old-boy has been charged and is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration in connection with the incident."