Police in Fife have charged a teenager following a suspicious fire in Dunfermline.

Officers attended, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, to Woodmill High School following reports the building was alight.

Fire fighters continue to tackle the fire, however, as a result of inquiries conducted by Dunfermline CID, a 14-year-old male was arrested.

He will appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court tomorrow.

