Teenager charged after death of man found in Glasgow flat

A teenager has been arrested and charged after a man's body was found in a Glasgow flat on Monday evening.

Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, was found dead in the property at Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, on Monday evening.

The 49-year-old's body was discovered shortly before 8pm.

An 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death earlier this week, but was released pending further inquiries.

However, today the police said an 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, while a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a 49-year-old man in Glasgow.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death.