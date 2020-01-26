Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious facial injuries after assault in East Lothian

The boy was attacked by a group of other teenagers.

A teenage boy has been left with serious facial injuries after being chased and assaulted by a group of youths in Prestonpans, East Lothian.

The boy had been at the Scotmid on Redburn Road.

The thirteen-year-old had been with a group of friends friends at the Scotmid store on Redburn Road before he was chased and assaulted by a group of teenagers around 13 or 14 years old.

The incident happened between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursday January 23.

The boy was taken to hospital to treat serious facial injuries.

Police are looking for a group of white boys aged between 13 and 14, all described as wearing dark-coloured clothes.

Detective Sergeant Mandy Wilkinson of Dalkeith CID said: “The teenager has been left with a serious injury to his face as a result of this assault and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries in the local area which includes reviewing CCTV footage and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Wednesday evening, or the group in the Redburn Road or Mid Road areas, to get in contact with officers.

“Equally anyone who has any information to identify those involved should come forward and assist officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1036 of 24 January. Information can also be given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.