Teen given five-year ban over A6105 crash

A teenager has been banned from the road for five years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting dangerous driving leading to a passenger in another vehicle being left seriously injured.

Bradley Baxter, 18, of Blackadder Crescent in Greenlaw, pleaded guilty to causing a crash on the A6105 Earlstonto-Greenlaw road near East Morriston on February 20.

He admitted overtaking a vehicle when it was unsafe to do so, causing a collision with another car and leaving Jolanta Kowalczyk, a passenger in it, seriously injured. Three other occupants of the car he hit Palina Makauchyk, Damian Janusik and Simanoniene Ramute were injured too, and both vehicles were damaged.

As well as being disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to re-sit an extended test if he wants to get his licence back, Baxter was given a community payback order involving 160 hours of unpaid work.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said Ms Kowalczyk was in intensive care for two days and was kept in another ward for two days after that with

fractured ribs, two black eyes, bruising, two front broken teeth and broken dentures.

He explained: “At the time of this report, she was expected to be off work for six weeks.

“The accused himself had two fractured ankles and the knuckles on his hand were fractured.”

Mr Fraser said he was not able to tell what speed Baxter was travelling at, but there had been a significant impact when the vehicles collided.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said his client had now turned 18 and was a first offender.

He said: “At the time, he had passed his test for 10 months prior to the incident. He admits overtaking a friend at a place and time when it was inappropriate to do so. It was a manoeuvre which should never have taken place. He made a terrible decision and will pay for it for a long time as his insurance premium will be sky high when he gets his licence back.

“He is also still suffering physical effects from the incident.”