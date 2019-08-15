Teen charged with dangerous driving after injuring female motorcyclist in Fife

Have your say

A teenager has been charged with dangerous driving after a woman was seriously injured by a motorcycle in Fife.

The 45-year-old pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries in the incident around 1:40am on Saturday on Kirkland Road in Methil.

Aiden Paterson, 19, from Kirkcaldy, appeared at the town's sheriff court today.

He faced a series of charges, including causing injury by dangerous driving.

Paterson was also accused of driving while banned and without insurance, and failing to stop and report an accident.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.