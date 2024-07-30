Eight people, including six children, still remain in a critical condition

Taylor Swift has responded to the deadly knife attack on a group of children at a dance-themed holiday club in Southport saying she is “completely in shock” as a third child .

Police said a nine-year-old girl has become the third child to die after the stabbing at the holiday club, which was based on the songs of Swift, who is touring the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third death comes after two children were reported to have been killed yesterday and a further seven people remain in a critical condition.

The performer said the “horror” of the attack was “washing over [me] continuously” and said she was “at a complete loss” how to convey her sympathies to the children’s families.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Hart Street, Southport, on Monday.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Eight children were injured in the stabbings, alongside the three who died and two adults who remain in a critical condition after attempting to protect the youngsters. Police have said that, although the motive for the attack is unclear, it is not believed to be terror-related.

Some described the attack as “like a horror movie”. Others spoke of hearing “screaming” and seeing bleeding children running from the incident.

Emergency services said the scene was “horrific” and “chaotic” as they arrived at the children’s club, which was aimed at primary school-aged children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Speakman/PA Wire

Police said the suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon.