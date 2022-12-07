The UK is notorious for having some bizarre laws that you may not even realise exist! Here are 11 of the weirdest laws you may have broken without even realising.

Some of the UK’s most weird laws date all the way back to medieval times – and Scotland is no exception, with a host of bizarre and unusual laws that still stand to this day.

Want to make sure you aren’t breaking any of them?

With the help of research from SchmidtandClark.com, we put together 11 of the most surprising, confusing and downright unusual things that are illegal under Scottish law.

1. Refusing to let a stranger use your toilet Although not officially formally authorised by Parliament, Scottish law legally obliges you to let anyone use your toilet if they ask you to.

2. Singing on the train Believe it or not, you must have a written permission from the train operator to sing, legally, on a train in Scotland.

3. Handling a salmon while looking suspicious Made with the aim of preventing any illegal activities within the salmon business, this law prohibits engaging in any suspicious circumstances while dealing with this particular species.

4. MPs wearing a suit of armour in Parliament Made hundreds of years ago, this law prohibits MPs wearing a full suit of armour in the Houses of Parliament.