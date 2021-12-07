Steven was last seen in Aitken Court at around 2.50am on Tuesday, December 7.
He is described as being 6ft 2, of medium build with greying brown hair. He was last seen wearing a thin grey coloured top, jeans and black and white coloured trainers.
Inspector Jim McGuinness said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Steven as time goes on, he is vulnerable and is not dressed appropriately for the current adverse weather.
“He is known in the Levenmouth area and at this time there is no information to suggest he has travelled any further afield.
“Anyone with any information that may help us find Steven is asked to contact Police – and Steven if you see this, please get in touch and let us know you are okay.”
Anyone with any information can contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1368 of Tuesday, 7 December, 2021.