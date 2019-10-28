Staff member suspended over 'security breach' at Crown Office in Aberdeen

Have your say

A Crown Office worker has been suspended over a suspected security breach at the evidence store in Aberdeen.

Security in the building has been ramped up amid an ongoing police investigation.

Police Scotland are investigating. Picture: JPIMedia/ Stock image

A Crown Office spokesman said: “A suspected security breach in the evidence store in our Aberdeen office is being investigated by Police Scotland.

“A member of staff has been suspended.

“The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices is the subject of ongoing review and the Service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements.

“As live criminal proceedings are involved we cannot comment further at this time.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.