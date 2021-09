Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which occurred at about 3.20 pm on Wednesday, September 22.

A pupil was hit by a dark coloured vehicle which failed to stop outside St Josephs College on Craigs Road.

St Josephs College: Pupil knocked to the ground after hit and run outside of school in Dumfries

The car then continued driving towards Gillbrae Road.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to call 101 and quote incident 2148 of 22 September 2021.

