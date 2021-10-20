SSPCA investigation after three pet rabbits found dead in Glenrothes

The bodies of three pet rabbits were found by a member of the public on Peploe Drive, Glenrothes, on Saturday, October 16, before being handed in to Kingdom Veterinary Clinic.

Now the Scottish SPCA has launched an inquiry into their deaths, appealing to the public for information.

SSPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “The three rabbits are all white, domestic animals.

“They did not have any obvious injuries when they were found and were not microchipped.

“Although there are wild rabbits living in Scotland, domesticated rabbits are not equipped with the skills needed to survive the elements and predators in the wild.

“We’re keen to find out how these rabbits came to be in this location and the circumstances leading up to their deaths.

“If anyone has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

