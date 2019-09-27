SSPCA alert after deadly blade is found in pork pie

A Forth Valley dog owner was horrified to find a pork pie containing a Stanley knife blade in the garden - and contacted the SSPCA.

The animals charity has now issued a public appeal for information, fearing the bizarre discovery points to a deliberate attempt to cause terrible injury or death.

SSPCA Inspector Robyn Gray said of the find, at a home in Cambusbarron: “This is very concerning as a 14-month-old German shepherd lives at the property.

“The owner of the dog is understandably very worried. The pie was found in the middle of the garden so it was most likely thrown in.

“If the dog had ingested the pie, it could have caused serious harm, or even death.

“We are concerned this was a deliberate attempt to harm or kill an animal and this is a criminal offence.

“We would urge everyone in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious to our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 or Police Scotland on 101.”