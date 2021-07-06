At around 9.20pm on Sunday, July 4, a 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a woman at a bus shelter on South Street, Perth, outside the Tavern Bar.

Police officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist with their investigation into the assault.

They are seeking one man in particular who they believe was standing nearby and may have witnessed the incident.

The potential witness was described as a roughly 6ft tall man with short black hair, who was wearing a black bomber style jacket and dark trousers.

If you have any information on this assault you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting crime number CR/18850/21.

If you would like to offer information anonymously you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

