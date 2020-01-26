Smacking ban to deliver blow to police budgets

The introduction of a ban on smacking children in Scotland later this year will have a “significant impact” on policing budgets, it has emerged.

There are also fresh concerns about awareness-raising of the change among parents, prompting claims of Scottish Government “ineptitude” from campaigners.

An email exchange between Scottish Government officials, obtained by opponents of the ban, has revealed concerns about the impact on police budgets at a time when the force is facing a cash crisis.

The Be Reasonable organisation uncovered a previously unseen email through Freedom of Information between Scottish Government officials which sets out the police concerns.

It states: “We are yet to hear from Police Scotland on what the cost implications might be. However, at the meeting they explained that they’re still mapping out costs as part of the project but they expect that, with 17,000 officers to consider, there is going to be a ‘significant impact’.”

The force recently said it faces a £50 million funding black hole and fears 750 officers’ jobs could be at risk.

A Be Reasonable spokesperson said: “Police Scotland expect the ban to have a ‘significant impact’, and this comes after a survey found that three in four councillors feared that their council did not have sufficient resources to cope.”

MSPs backed the Equal Protection Act brought by Green MSP John Finnie last year. Section 1 of the Act, which includes the ban, will be introduced in November.

There are also concerns that the Scottish Government is not devoting enough resources to the awareness-raising budget. It emerged that the Welsh government, which is also introducing a smacking ban, is planning to spend £2m in the first five years of the ban. But children’s minister Maree Todd has indicated the costs in Scotland would be between £200,000 and £475,000.

The Be Reasonable spokesperson said: “Some people might conclude that the Scottish Government is either completely inept, or unwilling to put in a decent amount of capital to ensure families know about the change in the law.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This Act will give children the same legal protections as adults – something supported by an overwhelming majority of public opinion and backed by the Scottish Parliament. The Scottish Government has formed an Implementation Group which is considering what is needed to implement the Act.”