'Significant amount' of whisky worth six-figure sum stolen from Chivas yard

A "significant amount" of whisky, valued at six figures, has been stolen in a "targeted and co-ordinated theft" from a Renfrewshire yard.

The incident happened at around 2am on Thursday at the secure site belonging to Chivas Whisky Brothers on Abercorn Street, Paisley.

Officers are now investigating the early morning incident and are appealing for information about a particular vehicle.

A white-coloured cab with blue trailer was seen carrying a red container on Renfrew Road towards the M8 shortly after 2am.

The blue trailer was marked AD168 on the rear and the red container is about 20ft in length.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff said: "This was clearly a targeted and co-ordinated theft that has been carried out with the plan to sell the alcohol on illegally.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area between 1.20am and 2.20am on Thursday and saw the vehicle, or anything suspicious, to contact us.

"If you were driving in the Paisley area, or on the M8, between these times and may have seen the vehicle or captured this on dashcam we'd urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3502 of 17 October 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.